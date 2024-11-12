Breaking News
Abu Asim Azmi: I provided two to three clinics in every Mankhurd ward
Mumbai: Bhandup boy falls to death in open gutter
Serving Jogeshwari people for 35 years, they know me: Bala Nar
My husband Ravindra Waikar did a lot for voters, they will vote for me: Manisha
Mumbai: Train commuters want single transport authority like London
Baba Siddique murder: Main shooter used travellers’ phones, avoided electronic devices
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Man uses another person's phone to threaten actor Salman Khan; held

The accused is suspected to have sent the extortion messages to the Mumbai Traffic Helpline using someone else's number, an official said

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Navjot Singh Sidhu returns after 5 years

12 November,2024 07:41 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda Naveli wish Aryan Khan on 27th birthday

Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 27 today. The soon-to-be filmmaker received wishes on social media from friends and family

12 November,2024 09:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
IN PHOTOS: Amit Shah visits Ghatkopar in Mumbai ahead of Maharashtra polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday visted Mumbai ahead of Maharashtra Assembly election 2024. Pics/Rane Ashish

12 November,2024 07:14 PM IST | Asif Ali Sayed
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS | Shaktimaan to Spider-Man: Decoding famous superhero looks

Mukesh Khanna’s announcement of making a comeback as the iconic Indian superhero Shaktimaan has sent fans into a frenzy. Superheroes have occupied an important place in both Indian and global pop culture. Each superhero’s distinct style, defined by their suit, lends character to their powers and stories. We take a look at some of the most famous superheroes’ iconic suits.

12 November,2024 03:08 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Suryakumar’s savvy response on 'Pakistan kyun nahi aa rahe' steals the spotlight

The ICC had informed the PCB last week that India would not participate in the eight-nation tournament, casting doubt on the event’s future

12 November,2024 07:31 PM IST | South Africa | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


