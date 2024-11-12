-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Hospital Survey
- School Survey
The accused is suspected to have sent the extortion messages to the Mumbai Traffic Helpline using someone else's number, an official said
Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 27 today. The soon-to-be filmmaker received wishes on social media from friends and family12 November,2024 09:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday visted Mumbai ahead of Maharashtra Assembly election 2024. Pics/Rane Ashish12 November,2024 07:14 PM IST | Asif Ali Sayed
Mukesh Khanna’s announcement of making a comeback as the iconic Indian superhero Shaktimaan has sent fans into a frenzy. Superheroes have occupied an important place in both Indian and global pop culture. Each superhero’s distinct style, defined by their suit, lends character to their powers and stories. We take a look at some of the most famous superheroes’ iconic suits.12 November,2024 03:08 PM IST | Raaina Jain
The ICC had informed the PCB last week that India would not participate in the eight-nation tournament, casting doubt on the event’s future12 November,2024 07:31 PM IST | South Africa | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT