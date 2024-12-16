Breaking News
EVM protest: Fadnavis asks Congress to look within over defeat in polls
Man injured after being dragged on car's bonnet in Thane society; one booked
Mumbai: 22-year-old man bitten by golden Jackal in Chembur
Mumbai Police start off Mahim Dargah Urs, 10-day fair begins
Extortion FIR an act of 'political vendetta', quash it: ex-DGP to HC
Baba Siddique murder case: Two accused move plea to retract confession statement

The NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister was shot at in Bandra's Nirmal Nagar on October 12 and he died soon after at a nearby hospital

6 women directors who raised the bar for filmmaking in 2024

16 December,2024 09:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
BTS: J-hope flaunts Rs 4.08 cr watch; shares a glimpse of his luxury shoe closet

South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope flaunted his KAWS x Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon watch, a limited edition piece that costs Rs 4.08 crore

16 December,2024 10:18 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Two days after he was hit by a car in Mumbai, six-year-old boy dies

The accident occurred on the evening of December 14 near Borivali (East) railway station. The boy had sustained head injuries in the incident and was undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital

16 December,2024 08:50 PM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS | A time capsule of Zakir Hussain’s extraordinary life and legacy

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, who passed away on Monday morning at a San Francisco hospital, has left behind a rich musical legacy that not only cemented his place as one of the most celebrated artistes in the history of Indian and global music, but also created an inspirational path for aspiring musicians to follow. From starting his journey at a young age to performing on global stages, from creating magic on tabla to collaborating with renowned names, the legendary musician's life and work boasts of several memorable moments. As the world mourns the loss of a shining star, here are some rare and unseen pictures that provide a glimpse into his family life and work. 

16 December,2024 03:29 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Bumrah reveals the name of the Indian bowler who is playing with a niggle

Jasprit Bumrah once again emerged as the best bowler as he claimed six wickets for 76 runs. He also credited Siraj was supporting him despite experiencing the pain. Jasprit Bumrah has advised Siraj to just focus on the controllables

16 December,2024 09:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

