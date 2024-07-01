-
A police team had gone to deliver letters to two persons to be present for a medical examination in connection with a case, the Nizampura police station official said
Kareena Kapoor Khan's first collaboration with director Hansal Mehta- 'The Buckingham Murders' will be released in theatres on September 1301 July,2024 03:29 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The civic body said that a tree on the roadside fell in Jambori Maidan Lane, near BDD Chawl No. 89 in Worli, leaving one person critically injured01 July,2024 03:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is one of the most common disorders of pregnancy and can harm both the pregnant person and the developing foetus. Taking antihypertensive medications during pregnancy may also cause potential adverse effects on the growing foetus01 July,2024 12:10 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
During the match, the limelight was shed on many Indian cricketers, but the one who held his nerves till the last ball was Hardik Pandya. The star all-rounder entered the T20 World Cup 2024 after having a rough Indian Premier League 2024 season01 July,2024 06:00 PM IST | Mumbai | Sujay Shivalkar
