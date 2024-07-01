Breaking News
Mumbai: Borivli school served notice for turning playground into sports turf
Mumbai: TISS withdraws dismissal of over 100 staff members
Mumbai: BMC data reveals sharp increase in dog bites
Experts concerned new criminal laws may wreck overwhelmed judiciary
Mumbai: Another navy officer arrested in human trafficking case
Weather News

In Focus

Two booked for manhandling woman PSI, other cops in Bhiwandi

A police team had gone to deliver letters to two persons to be present for a medical examination in connection with a case, the Nizampura police station official said

Supreme Yaskin or Asur Kali? Decoding Kamal Haasan's character in Kalki 2898 AD

01 July,2024 04:45 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Kareena Kapoor's 'The Buckingham Murders' to hit the theatres on September 13

Kareena Kapoor Khan's first collaboration with director Hansal Mehta- 'The Buckingham Murders' will be released in theatres on September 13

01 July,2024 03:29 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Man injured after tree falls in Worli

The civic body said that a tree on the roadside fell in Jambori Maidan Lane, near BDD Chawl No. 89 in Worli, leaving one person critically injured

01 July,2024 03:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
More calcium, zinc intake may lower fatal BP disorders in pregnancy

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is one of the most common disorders of pregnancy and can harm both the pregnant person and the developing foetus. Taking antihypertensive medications during pregnancy may also cause potential adverse effects on the growing foetus

01 July,2024 12:10 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
T20 World Cup 2024 | Hardik Pandya: The man who stayed under the headlines!

During the match, the limelight was shed on many Indian cricketers, but the one who held his nerves till the last ball was Hardik Pandya. The star all-rounder entered the T20 World Cup 2024 after having a rough Indian Premier League 2024 season

01 July,2024 06:00 PM IST | Mumbai | Sujay Shivalkar

