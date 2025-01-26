Breaking News
Torres scam: EOW arrests self-proclaimed whistleblower from Pune
Toddler survives fall from 13th floor balcony, man's alertness saves her
Coastal Road to be fully open after completion of Prabhadevi connector in Feb: CM Fadnavis
NCP leader booked in Pune for assaulting real estate developer
Re 1 crop insurance scheme won't be discontinued: Manikrao Kokate
shot-button
Podcast Banner

In Focus

Coastal Road to be fully open after completion of Prabhadevi connector: Fadnavis

CM Fadnavis inaugurated the northbound bridge connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, describing it as a milestone that will 'herald a new era of connectivity' for the city

Ent Top Stories: Thalapathy Vijay announces title of last film; L2E teaser

Ent Top Stories: Thalapathy Vijay announces title of last film; L2E teaser

26 January,2025 07:38 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Spotted in the city: Suriya, Abhishek Bachchan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and others

Spotted in the city: Suriya, Abhishek Bachchan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and others

Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day

26 January,2025 08:36 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
News
Re 1 crop insurance scheme won't be discontinued: Manikrao Kokate

Re 1 crop insurance scheme won't be discontinued: Manikrao Kokate

Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate confirmed that while some adjustments will be made, the scheme will continue in its current form to support farmers

26 January,2025 04:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert: Chris Martin celebrates R-Day, hums ARR's song

Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert: Chris Martin celebrates R-Day, hums ARR's song

Chris Martin kicked off his final performance in the country at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium where he touched many hearts by singing the patriotic anthem 'Vande Mataram'

26 January,2025 11:27 PM IST | Ahmedabad | PTI
Sports News
Rohit Sharma’s milestone hunt in Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma’s milestone hunt in Champions Trophy 2025

With pivotal milestones within reach, the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 presents a golden opportunity for India captain Rohit Sharma to etch his name among the sport's legends. Mid-Day takes a look at three records the right-hander can target during the marquee event. (Pic: AFP)

26 January,2025 06:10 PM IST | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK