1,10,333 cases of rape registered in India in 2014-16, says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

As many as 1,10,333 cases of rape were registered in the country between 2014-16, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said today.

Rijiju said in Rajya Sabha that 38,947 cases of rape were registered in 2016, 34,651 cases of rape were registered in 2015 and 36,735 cases of rape were registered in 2014.

Altogether 3,38,954 cases of crime against women were registered in 2016, as many as 3,29,243 cases of crime against women were registered in 2015 and 3,39,457 such cases were registered in 2014, he said in a written reply.

