Search

1,10,333 cases of rape registered in India in 2014-16, says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Jul 18, 2018, 15:48 IST | PTI

Rijiju said in Rajya Sabha that 38,947 cases of rape were registered in 2016, 34,651 cases of rape were registered in 2015 and 36,735 cases of rape were registered in 2014

1,10,333 cases of rape registered in India in 2014-16, says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju
Representational Picture

As many as 1,10,333 cases of rape were registered in the country between 2014-16, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said today.

Rijiju said in Rajya Sabha that 38,947 cases of rape were registered in 2016, 34,651 cases of rape were registered in 2015 and 36,735 cases of rape were registered in 2014.

Altogether 3,38,954 cases of crime against women were registered in 2016, as many as 3,29,243 cases of crime against women were registered in 2015 and 3,39,457 such cases were registered in 2014, he said in a written reply.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Coal continues to fulfil India's energy needs, says minister

Tags

delhiCrime News