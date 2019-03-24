1,300 people being evacuated from cruise ship in Norway

Updated: Mar 24, 2019

Meanwhile, all aboard are safe. Around 50 people have been airlifted, according to CNN. The ship is owned by Viking Ocean Cruises and was built in 2017. It can hold around 930 guests

Oslo (Norway): Around 1,300 people are being evacuated on Saturday (local time) from a cruise ship adrift in rough seas in the Hustadvika area off Norway, according to Norwegian emergency services.

"Cruise ship VIKING SKY reports MAYDAY...problems in bad weather...HRS has sent several helicopters and vessels to the site," the services tweeted on Saturday.

According to the services, five helicopters are involved in evacuation, which is ongoing. Efforts are ongoing to get more than one engine running.

