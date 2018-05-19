1 dead in another US school shooting

At least two persons were shot at, of whom one has died near the Mt. Zion High School just south of the state capital Atlanta, the Clayton County police told Channel 2 Action News

Representational Image

Hours after 10 people were killed in a Texas school shooting in the US, a 40-year-old woman was killed and at least two others were wounded in another shooting incident in Clayton County in Georgia late on Friday, police said.

The victim with three shots in her chest was declared brought dead at Piedmont Henry Hospital.

The Clayton County Fire Department said there were at least three victims "two with gunshot wounds", who was taken to the hospital.

Investigators said both victims were females. There was a graduation ceremony happening across the street at the Clayton County Performing Arts Centre when the incident occurred.

It was unclear if the people who were shot at were attending the graduation ceremony, the officer added.

A 21-year-old victim was taken to Atlanta Medical Centre with gunshot wounds to the leg. A third woman, who was pregnant, was not shot rather she was injured after being pushed, the media reported.

Earlier on Friday, 10 people were killed in a school shooting in the southeastern Texas city of Santa Fe, a sheriff told the media.

The shooting began shortly after 7.30 a.m., at Santa Fe High School in Galveston County, Ed Gonzalez, the sheriff of neighbouring Harris County, said, Efe reported.

Gonzalez said one suspect was in custody and that a second "possible person of interest" also had been detained.

Commenting on the shooting, US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter: "School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all!"

Gun violence is a major political issue in the US.

Trump said in a speech at the National Rifle Association's annual leadership meeting in Dallas, Texas, earlier this month that the Second Amendment to the US Constitution, which protects citizens' right to bear arms, would never be "under siege" while he is the President.

Speaking about a February mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people, Trump said the solution was to allow "highly trained teachers to carry concealed weapons" in the classroom.

