1 held with 1.3 kg cannabis in Greater Noida

crime

He has been remanded in judicial custody and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Indian Penal Code, they added

Representational picture

A suspected drug trafficker was arrested after 1.3 kg of cannabis was allegedly recovered from his possession in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said.The accused, Madan Singh, was held near the Golf Link Society in Kasna.

Singh is a resident of Dankaur town in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, they said, He has been remanded in judicial custody and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Indian Penal Code, they added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever