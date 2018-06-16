1 kg heroin smuggled via goods train seized at Attari station

Customs Commissioner Dipak Kumar Gupta said on Saturday that the goods train had arrived at Attari railway station from Pakistan on Friday afternoon

Representational Image

The Customs Department officials at Attari railway station on Indo-Pak border have seized one kilogram of heroin, smuggled into India from Pakistan through the goods train.

Customs Commissioner Dipak Kumar Gupta said on Saturday that the goods train had arrived at Attari railway station from Pakistan on Friday afternoon.

During the routine checking of the empty wagons, the Customs officials detected two packets weighing 502.8 grams and 533.8 grams, which were concealed in the upper side cavities in one of the wagons.

"The packets were opened and an off-white coloured powder/granular material, weighing over 1 kilogram was recovered," said Gupta, adding that the material was later ascertained to be heroin worth more than Rs 5 crore in the international market.

He said that the material was found to be heroin after the preliminary testing, carried out with the help of Drug Detection Kit, gave a positive result for it being the banned narcotics.

He said the Amritsar Customs Department has recently purchased highly sophisticated machines to detect narcotics and contraband substances. It was one these machines, Boroscope, that helped in detection of the heroin, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates