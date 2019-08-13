1 killed, 20 injured in explosion in Baghdad
All the wounded persons have been shifted to hospitals
Baghdad: One person was reported dead and 20 people sustained injuries on Monday in a huge explosion at an ammunition depot in Southern Baghdad. "The powerful explosion in southern Baghdad killed one person and wounded 29 others," Xinhua quoted Sayf al-Badr, spokesman of Iraqi Health Ministry as saying.
Al-Badr said that all the injured people have been shifted to hospitals and did not give more details about casualties among the security forces inside the military base. Further details are awaited.
With inputs from ANI
