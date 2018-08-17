1 killed, 6 injured in lightning strikes

national

A man was killed and six others were injured, two of them seriously, after lightning struck them at a village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district yesterday, police said.

The victims had taken shelter under a thatched structure at Khodikasole under the jurisdiction of Bangriposhi due to rain when lightning struck, said Inspector In-Charge of Bangiriposi police station, Chandan Ghadei.

The injured, including two children and as many women, have been admitted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical college and Hospital here, he said.

