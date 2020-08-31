1 killed as armed Donald Trump supporters attack BLM protesters in Portland

One person was shot and killed late on Saturday in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets, police said.

It wasn't clear if the shooting was linked to fights that broke out as a caravan of about 600 vehicles was confronted by protesters in the city's downtown. An AP freelance photographer heard three gunshots and then observed police medics working on the victim's body.

"Portland Police officers heard sounds of gunfire from the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. They responded and located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medical responded and determined that the victim was deceased," the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.



Officers hold back a man who was with the victim on Saturday night. Pics/AFP

Police did not release any additional details and were at the scene investigating. Portland has been the site of nightly protests for more than three months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Many of them end in vandalism and violence, and hundreds of demonstrators have been arrested by local and federal law enforcement since late May. The caravan arrived downtown just as a protest planned for Saturday was getting underway. Police made several arrests before the shooting and advised residents to avoid the city core.

The pro-Trump rally's organiser said in a video posted on Twitter on Saturday afternoon that attendees should only carry concealed weapons and the route was being kept secret for safety reasons.

Trump Kenosha visit to worsen tensions

President Donald Trump will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, amid fury over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. White House spokesman Judd Deere on Saturday said Trump will meet law enforcement officers and "survey" some of the damage from the protests. The visit is certain to exacerbate tensions, as Trump has been denouncing protesters as "thugs" while voicing his support for police.

