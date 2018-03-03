1 killed in collision of train and truck at Hapur in UP

A train driver lost his life in a collision between diesel-electric multiple unit trains and a truck at Pilkhuwa in Hapur on Saturday

The conductor of the train received injuries during the incident and was admitted to a nearby hospital.

Due to the negligence of the authorities, the train barrier was left unhooked due to which the truck while moving across the railway track got hit by the speeding train and was reduced to rubbles.

The driver and the conductor of the train got buried under the debris of the damaged train and were rescued after few hours of the rescue operation. A crane and gas cutter had to be brought in to rescue the victims.

Post the incident, a team comprising of Railway authorities and police personnel was dispatched to the location of the accident to conduct a preliminary inspection.

The senior superintendent of Police Rammohan Singh told ANI, 'The train barrier was left open which has often been noted in the area. The truck got hit by a fast-moving train. The driver has lost his life. We have started an investigation and we will consult the local maintenance authorities of railways to probe into the matter'.

