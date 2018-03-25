1 militant killed in encounter in Budgam

An unidentified militant was killed today in an encounter with security forces in central Kashmir's Budgam district, police said



Representational Pic

An unidentified militant was killed today in an encounter with security forces in central Kashmir's Budgam district, police said. A woman was also injured in the incident, they said.

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Khan Mohalla of Arizal in Beerwah area of the district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation during the night, a police official said. The militants, trying to flee, came out of the house and began firing indiscriminately, he said. The forces retaliated, killing one militant, he added.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site, the official said, adding that the identity of the slain militant and his group affiliation was being ascertained.

The police promptly took the injured woman to a hospital and her condition is now reported to be stable, the official said. "The area is under cordon and searches are being conducted," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever