1 person sets off bomb at US embassy, suffers injury

A woman (C) is dragged away by plainclothed security after talking with journalists at the scene of an explosion outside the US embassy compound in Beijing on July 26, 2018 following a blast near the embassy premises. A 26-year-old Chinese man set off a small explosive device outside the US embassy in Beijing on July 26, injuring his hand in the blast before he was taken into custody, police said. Pic/AFP

A 26-year-old individual has detonated a bomb outside the United States embassy in Beijing on Thursday and suffered an injury, the police said. According to The Strait Times, there was an explosion at approximately 1 pm (local time) in public space off the southeast corner of the US embassy in the Chinese capital.

As per the embassy¿s regional security officer, there was one individual who detonated a bomb. Other than the bomber, there were no injuries reported. The US embassy is located in Beijing's Chaoyang District. Many people posted images and videos on social media showing grey smoke hovering over the street and several people running helter-skelter soon after the blast. The police, who have arrived in the area earlier, are investigating the matter.

In 2008, the US embassy opened and was inaugurated with a dedication ceremony, which was attended by former US President George W. Bush.

