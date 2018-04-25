1 police officer dies after shooting in Dallas, suspect caught

Officers - Rogelio Santander (27) and Crystal Almeida (26) - were critically injured in the attack on Tuesday. A third person who works as a loss-prevention officer at the store was also wounded

One of two police officers critically wounded in a shooting at a home improvement store in US state of Texas died on Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers - Rogelio Santander (27) and Crystal Almeida (26) - were critically injured in the attack on Tuesday. A third person who works as a loss-prevention officer at the store was also wounded. Officer Santander, a three-year police veteran, died at 8:11 a.m. today, the Dallas Police Association said.

"We ask that you please continue to pray for Officer Santander's family and our department as we all try to cope with this tragic loss," police said on the department blog.

Santander is the ninth North Texas officer to be killed in the line of duty in about two years, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Flags flew at half-staff at Dallas City Hall and the Northeast Patrol Division, where the two officers were based. Police arrested Armando Luis Juarez, 29, on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and felony theft. He was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m. yesterday after a lengthy car chase involving officers of various law enforcement agencies.

"We got our man," Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said at a late-night press conference. The incident began in afternoon yesterday when an off-duty officer at the Home Depot called to request backup officers for an arrest. The two officers who responded to the call were wounded, police chief Renee Hall said.

"Armando Juarez was arrested," said Hall. "He is facing multiple counts of aggravated assault on a police officer. He had an outstanding warrant for felony theft as well. Going forward, we will make sure this individual is questioned and taken to Lew Sterrit jail for processing."

Armando's bond has been set at USD 1 million. Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent "thoughts and prayers" to the officers in a tweet. Five Dallas officers were killed and seven others injured in July 2016 when a military veteran who had served in Afghanistan fired on them.

The shooter, Micah Xavier Johnson, 25, of Mesquite, Texas, was killed after a lengthy standoff with police.

