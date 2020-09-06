1 year of Chhichhore: Shraddha Kapoor dedicates a post in 'loving memory' of Sushant Singh Rajput

Reminiscing about fond memories on the sets of comedy-drama 'Chhichhore', actor Shraddha Kapoor on Sunday celebrated the one-year anniversary of the film 'in loving memory' of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The 'Street Dancer 3D' actor took a walk down the memory lane and paid an emotional tribute to the late 'Kai Po Che' star as the movie clocked one year. The clip posted to Twitter chronicles some behind the screen pictures and short clips featuring the cast and crew of the film and some immemorable moments with Sushant.

The emotional video starts with the song 'Woh Din' from the movie playing in the backdrop, as the frame shows an album with the star cast of the film opening--that read, "Woh din bhi kya din the." As the album opens up--it shows Sushant sitting in a taxi which later shows his bond with the team members featuring Shraddha, Varun Sharma and some candid moments with the other cast members.

The clip also shows some clips from a movie promotion and some of the most cherished memories from the film set while shooting it. The short clip also shows a glimpse of the bonding scenes between the star cast and the film director and producer. The clip ends with a crowd shouting 'Chhichhore' as Sushant waves his hands in the air.

Along with the post, the 'Stree' actor noted: "In loving memory...#1YearOfChhichhore."Apart from Sushant and Shraddha, the college drama also stars Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.

Varun Sharma also paid an emotional tribute to Sushant as he shared a black post and remembered the late actor's role in the film and noted, "Kamli," along with a red heart and a star emoji.

'Chhichhore' is full of nostalgia and plays on the themes of friendship and college life.The film revolves around Anni (played by Sushant) and his college buddies.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and had hit the big screens on September 6 last year.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever