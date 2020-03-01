1 Year of Luka Chuppi: Kriti Sanon gets nostalgic, misses Kartik Aaryan!

Luka Chuppi completes a year today, it released on March 1, 2019. Today, it's a special day for Kriti Sanon, and more so because this romantic comedy was a commercial success. It was directed by Laxman Utekar who's now reuniting with her for the surrogacy drama, Mimi.

And taking to her Instagram account, Sanon shared her thoughts on the film and how she feels. First cams two pictures from the sets of Mimi where she wrote how even after a year, she and Laxman Utekar are still playing Luka Chuppi. She also wrote she was missing Kartik Aaryan.

Take a look:

She then shared a video that gave us a glimpse of some of the film's most memorable scenes and wrote- Guddu-Rashmi, followed by a bunch of hearts. Here it is:

Guddu-Rashmi #1YearOfLukaChuppi

Sanon also said, "It's so nostalgic to be shooting with Laxman sir and Maddock films on the day Luka Chuppi released for another super special film Mimi. Luka was on the subject of Live-in relationships and Mimi, on the other hand, deals with surrogacy in a unique way."

Inspired by the 2010 Marathi movie, Mala Aai Vhhaychy, Mimi also features actors Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film will be produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios. With this film, Kriti has taken on a solo film, all on her shoulders for the first time. Other than this, Kriti will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey opposite Khiladi Akshay Kumar.

