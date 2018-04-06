10 best home remedies to detan this summer

Here is a list of 10 simple and best home remedies to get rid of tanned skin during the summer season





With sun comes the tanned skin so this season opt for natural packs to get rid of the tan from your face, arms, hands, neck, back and feet the natural way. Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson, Blossom Kochhar Group of companies lists down some masks that you can make easily at home.

1. Tomato puree: Tomato puree works gently on skin and is beneficial in removing tan from the skin. Besides replenishing the skin with oils, it evens the skin tone and helps in making the dry skin bright and glowing. It can also be applied to hair for that extra shine and can protect hair from sun damage.

2. Turmeric and honey paste: Make a paste of pinch of turmeric and a tablespoon of milk powder in two tablespoons of honey and the juice of half a lime. Apply it on your face and leave it on till it dries. Rinse your face and feel the difference.

3. Oats and buttermilk pack: Prepare a mixture of oats and buttermilk. This mixture should be rubbed onto the tanned area as the oats will help in exfoliating the skin and on the other hand the butter milk is known to be extremely soothing for the skin.

4. Cumin seed paste: Take equal quantities of black and white cumin seeds and make into a thick paste with milk or cream. Apply the paste all over the face. After 20 minutes rinse it off. Use this mask at least twice a week for maximum effect.

5. Coconut water: A regular use of fresh coconut water on the hands and face is known to be very effective in getting rid of a tan as well as making the skin supple and soft.

Chiranjiv Chhabra, Director and Consultant dermatologist at Skin Alive clinics too have some interesting ideas to share:

6. Oatmeal detan pack: Oatmeal itself is an excellent tan remover and mixing it with lemon juice and lemon peel with rose water, works wonders for the tanned skin.

7. Aloe vera gel: Aloe vera gel acts like a protective layer on the skin and helps replenish the skin's natural moisture. It is immensely beneficial for your skin, when you are tanned. Dab on some aloe vera mixed with lemon juice on your face and for better results leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

8. Potato juice: Potato works magic on your skin in all its forms whether it is peeled, paste or juice. Just blend potato and make a thick potato juice, add lemon juice and apply it on your skin. Leave it for half an hour and rinse off for great results.

9. Cucumber milk mixture: Cucumber revitalizes skin, reverses skin tanning and helps in soothing sunburns whereas milk provides with the right amount of moisturization. Just combine both the ingredients by making a cucumber juice and add milk to it and apply it on your skin and leave it on for 20 minutes.

10. Curd honey pack: Curd acts as an exfoliator and helps in cleansing the skin and reducing the redness due to sun exposure. Honey acts as an antioxidant that helps in reversing the effects of skin damage caused by the UV rays. Mix the two ingredients and apply it on your face for 15 minutes and wash it off.

