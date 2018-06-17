10 best reveals for the gaming world from Electronic Entertainment Expo 2018

Electronic Entertainment Expo 2018 just concluded its three-day gaming extravaganza in LA this week and with it came a plethora of announcements. Jaison Lewis lists the 10 best reveals

Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima takes you on a journey through feudal Japan during the 1274 Mongol invasion. The game has you playing a samurai on the island of Tsushima — the trailer shows your character exploring the Japanese countryside, both by foot and horse. It also seems like great detail has gone into the katana-based combat. Sucker Punch Productions, the guys behind the Infamous series, have yet to give out a release date for the game, but rumours suggest it will be some time this year.

Video link: http://bit.ly/mdtsushima

Cyberpunk 2077



CD Projekt RED, the makers of The Witcher series, are launching a brand-new RPG called Cyberpunk 2077. The game is set in the year 2077 in America, where most of the population is living under the poverty line. The trailer promises loads of action, driving and a compelling storyline. It looks like a futuristic Grand Theft Auto, but knowing the developers, you can expect the game to be something else. Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled for release next year in June.

Video link: http://bit.ly/mdcyber2077

Just Cause 4



Rico Rodriguez is back with all his high-tech gadgetry designed to cause chaos and if that wasn't enough, the new game will also include a tornado. What you need to know is that the game will feature its usual share of over-the-top action with a bunch of things you could expect from a Just Cause game. Considering how good Just Cause 3 was, we can't wait for this one. It will be out in December this year.

Video link: http://bit.ly/mdjustcause4

Gears of War 5



E3 gave a glimpse of what the next Gears will be like. For starters, there is a female lead Kait Diaz, who we had seen in the previous Gears game too. The rest of the cast is still in the game, though. The trailer showed off some intense fight sequences with locusts and from what we can tell, the story will feature Kait taking the group on some personal mission that will lead to some insane fight sequences. Gears of War 5 will be out sometime in 2019.

Video link: http://bit.ly/mdgear5

Forza Horizon 4



The beautiful car racing game, Forza Horizon, is making a comeback with its fourth iteration. This time the game will have you racing across the UK. Needless to say, the game will feature amazingly detailed cars. The new Forza will also let you finish the game without actually driving a single car. The game will be out in October this year.

Video link: http://bit.ly/mdforza4

Fallout 76



Bethesda announced Fallout 76 with a preview of its gameplay and a cool new trailer. The game is a prequel to all Fallout games and tells the story of Vault 76, one of the first vaults to open up to the world. The game will be completely online and the people you encounter in the game are other players. The game is set to release in November this year.

Video link: http://bit.ly/mdfallout76

Beyond Good and Evil 2



Beyond Good and Evil 2 got another trailer at E3, this time showing another part of the game. Reviving a 15-year-old franchise can't be easy, but Ubisoft is still taking a shot at it. The game will be an action RPG that has you exploring space. Most of it will be procedurally generated, which means the game will always be unique. The developers have only shown us trailers so far. Hopefully, there will be some gameplay videos soon. There is no official release date on the game.

Video link: http://bit.ly/mdbeyond

Last of Us, Part II



When Last of Us released in 2013, it became an instant classic and it was itching for a sequel. Naughty Dog, the team behind Uncharted, has finally confirmed a part two for the iconic game. The second game happens five years after the first one, but you only play as Ellie in the new game. The game doesn't have a release date, but it was suggested that we could expect the game early next year.

Rage 2



Along with Fallout 76, Bethesda also announced the coming of Rage 2. The game features a very Mad Max inspired post-apocalyptic game complete with crazy vehicles and mohawk sporting villains. The first-person shooter will be based on a huge open world where you take on factions, mutants and monsters. If the first game is anything to go by, this promises to be all the rage. The game releases in the first half of next year.

Video link: http://bit.ly/mdrage2

Assassin's Creed Odyssey



Assassin's Creed Odyssey goes full RPG and you can play either as a woman or a man. There are lots of choices in the game, and side-quests and chatting (with people) changes its course. This time, the setting is the sea, surrounding the Greek islands. As expected from Ubisoft, each island is a living, breathing organism. The game will be released next year.

Video link: http://bit.ly/mdascod

