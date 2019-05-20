10 best tattoos your mother will actually want to get with you

culture

Here are some cool tattoo ideas that you can get done with your mom

Representational picture

Dedicated name tattoos

Tattooing each other's name is coolest idea for a mother and a child to get together. Mothers would love this idea as accompanying each other for something as committing as a tattoo would be a matter of pride for every mother. A scripted name tattoo for a mother is easier to carry as it looks minimal and doesn't bother her attires in general. She can flaunt it with her children subtly when she wants to. If you are looking to get a tattoo with your mother, this is the easiest way to get her going with you!

Birth Date

Giving birth to a child is the best thing that happens to a woman. Mothers relive their childhood with their children. Memorising the date of birth of their child is something a mother would love. These tattoos can be beautifully put together in numeric form, Roman numerals, barcode forms, etc. They can be as simple as you want or as unique as you make them. Definitely one of the best tattoo ideas your mother would love to get with you.

Feather Tattoos

Feathers are a symbol of love and peace. They signify the peace and beauty of one's relation and are perfect to portray your relationship with your mom. They are very much preferred by a woman. These tattoos can appeal to your mother as they’re beautiful, stylish go well with their personality. Feather tattoos never go out of style, your mother will love flaunting them and you too can get it with her and flaunt it for the rest of your life.

Husbands name/Fathers name

You and your mother together can get a matching script tattoo of your father’s name. It is a win-win option as you get to show a little love to your father by dedicating it to him. And most importantly, your mother would absolutely love it as it always feels proud to wear your better half’s name for all your life. Writing husband’s name is pretty common among married woman and would definitely interest your mother.

Mother Daughter/ Mother Son Illustrations

This is always a beautiful option for both you and your mom. It stands out from all the usual tattoo designs and can be rarely seen. These designs are executed in various ways like line art, silhouette style, dit work, etc.

Each other Fingerprint

Fingerprint tattoos are one of their kind. They are uncommon, personalised and stand out from the rest. You can get your mother's thumbprint tattoo and your mother can get yours. This is a beautiful tattoo concept. Your mother will be totally up for it.

Small symbolic tattoos

If you want to be more creative and thoughtful, symbolic tattoos based on your personality and beliefs. You can consider bird tattoos, heartbeat tattoos, infinity symbol tattoos, flower tattoos and so on. You can expand your imagination and get it customised for you.

Spiritual Symbols

Mothers mostly love the essence of spirituality. Tattoos like Om, Swastik, Ganesha, Trishul, arrows, Lotus, mantras, etc are some of the concepts that a mother would love to get with you.

Miniature Portrait Tattoos

Portrait tattoos dedicating each other are amazing. Small portraits of each other would be impressive.

Quotes

Quote tattoos are super classy. Your mother would love to see and wear something related to you for the rest of your life. It could be a quote that explains the mother and child's bond, a quote that speaks about love, etc.

By Sunny Bhanushali Owner and Celebrity Tattoo artist at Aliens Tattoo Studio Malad.

