10 cows found dead in Chhattisgarh

Police said that they got a complaint from Sarpanch after which they have started investigating the matter

Chhattisgarh: In Barbaspur village in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district as many as 10 cows were found dead inside a room. "10 cows were found dead. As per the post mortem report, the cause of death is due to suffocation. We are further looking into the matter," said an official. According to the news agency, ANI, the police said that they got a complaint from Sarpanch after which they have started investigating the matter.

"We had received a complaint from the Sarpanch that he used to keep the keys of Kanji House with him. One person had asked him for the keys, but permission was not given. Later he got to know that some cows have died inside a room there. We are investigating the matter now," said UBS Chouhan, ASP, Rajnandgaon.

In another incident, locals in Safdarganj in the Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh alleged that some cows at a cow shelter died due to lack of fodder and water and due to the poorly maintained shelter. "We do not get proper fodder for cattle. No sufficient funds provided for the upkeep of the shelter. Around two to three cattle have died due to miserable conditions of shelter," a worker at the cow shelter stated. However, Barabanki District Magistrate denied allegations of lack of funds and fodder-water in the shelter.

"The matter will be investigated and if found true then strict action would be taken. But as far as I know, there is no lack of fodder-water at any cow-shelter," he stated. Last month, over a dozen cows allegedly starved to death in Jalalabad cow shelter of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, triggering protests by locals outside a cow shelter. Following this, Yogi Adityanath had held a meeting with the officials of Gau Seva Aayog and Animal Husbandry Department in Lok Bhavan to discuss the issue of stray cattle in the region.

The Chief Minister had also announced that the government will give Rs 30 on a daily basis for each cattle for the fodder if the owners are not using them for commercial purpose. He instructed the officials to take this plan as a pilot project in the Bundelkhand region.

With inputs from ANI

