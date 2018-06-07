10 dead, 12 injured as mini-bus hits stationary truck in Nashik

A tyre of the sand-laden truck had got punctured and it was parked by the road when the accident occurred, the official said, adding that the injured were admitted to a sub-district hospital

Representational picture

Nashik: Ten people were killed and 12 injured when the mini-bus they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck at Sogras Phata on Mumbai-Agra national highway near Nashik early on Thursday, police said.

The mishap occurred around 5.30 am near Chandwad, which is about 75 km from Nashik, police said. "Ten people were killed and 12 others injured when the mini-bus carrying them rammed into a stationary truck," an official of Chandwad Police Station said.

A tyre of the sand-laden truck had got punctured and it was parked by the road when the accident occurred, the official said, adding that the injured were admitted to a sub-district hospital, he added.

The occupants of the mini-bus were returning to Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh after a pilgrimage, police said. Further details are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever