10 dialogues which prove that Ralph Fiennes made the best villain

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Well there is no doubt that Ralph Fiennes is a piece of finesse. He has played roles in movies like Schindler's List, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Quiz Show and a lot of others. But the one that stands out amongst all is his role in the magical world of Harry Potter created by J K Rowling – Lord Voldemort or Tom Marvolo Riddle or He-who-must-not-be-names or The Dark Lord or You-Know-Who. He is one of the badass villains in the history of villains and we all know we talked a lot more about Voldemort than Harry Potter himself. So, while Sony PIX celebrates the 57th birthday of the actor, here are 10 quotes by Lord Voldemort aka Ralph Fiennes to read on. Watch the Harry Potter series only on Sony PIX.

There is no good and evil. There is only power, and those too weak to seek it. – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Don't you turn your back on me, Harry Potter! I want you to look at me when I kill you! I want to see the light leave your eyes! – Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire I'm going to kill you, Harry Potter. I'm going to destroy you. After tonight, no one will ever again question my power. After tonight if they speak of you, they'll only speak of how you begged for death. And how I am being a merciful Lord… obliged. – Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire You have fought valiantly, but in vain. I do not wish this. Every drop of magical blood spilled is a terrible waste. I therefore command my forces to retreat. In their absence, dispose of your dead with dignity. Harry Potter, I now speak directly to you. On this night, you have allowed your friends to die for you, rather than face me yourself. There is no greater dishonor. Join me in the Forbidden Forest and confront your fate. If you do not do this, I shall kill every last man, woman and child who tries to conceal you from me. – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 You think I was going to use my filthy Muggle father's name forever? I, in whose veins runs the blood of Salazar Slytherin himself, through my mother's side? I, keep the name of a foul, common Muggle, who abandoned me even before I was born, just because he found out his wife was a witch? No, Harry. I fashioned myself a new name, a name I knew wizards everywhere would one day fear to speak, when I had become the greatest sorcerer in the world! – Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets I know that many of you will want to fight. Some of you may even think that to fight is wise. But this is folly. Give me Harry Potter. Do this and none shall be harmed. Give me Harry Potter, and I shall leave Hogwarts untouched. Give me Harry Potter, and you will be rewarded. You have one hour. – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 Harry Potter, the Boy who Lived... come to die. Avada Kedavra! – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 Pick up your wand, Potter! You've been taught how to duel, I presume. First, we bow to each other. Come now, Harry. The niceties must be observed. Dumbledore wouldn't want you to forget your manners, would he? I said, bow! – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 Welcome, my friends. Thirteen years it's been, and yet, here you stand before me, as though it were only yesterday. I confess myself... disappointed. Not one of you tried to find me – Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Harry. Ah, I'd almost forgotten you were here. Standing on the bones of my father. I'd introduce you but word has it you're almost as famous as me these days. – Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates