10 injured in shooting at street party in Manchester

international

Armed police found several people with leg injuries when they were called to reports of two loud bangs in Claremont Road at 2.25 a.m. on Sunday

Ten people, including two children, were injured in a shooting at a street party early on Sunday in Manchester, British Police said. The police rushed to the scene on a residential street in the Moss Side area on Sunday, where a party was being held following a Caribbean Carnival at a nearby park.

Following what was described as a "dangerous attack", one man was in a serious condition while nine others suffered "pellet-type" wounds, Xinhua reported. Police said they were working on the premise that the weapon used was a shotgun.

Footage reportedly showing the aftermath of the incident was posted on social media. The video appears to show a panicked group of people being helped by police. Police said it was lucky no one was killed by the "completely reckless" shooting while hundreds were celebrating a Caribbean carnival.

Armed police found several people with leg injuries when they were called to reports of two loud bangs in Claremont Road at 2.25 a.m. on Sunday. On Sunday morning, litter including empty bottles of brandy and other drink containers, food wrappers and nitrous oxide canisters could be seen strewn across Claremont Road.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever