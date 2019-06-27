10 inmates injured in clash between two groups in Punjab's Central Jail

national

The incident in the jail occurred in less than a week after Mohinder Pal Bittu, the prime suspect in a case relating to the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari in 2015, was beaten to death in the high-security prison in Nabha, near Patiala

Representational Picture

On Thursday, at least 10 inmates of a jail in Punjab's Ludhiana city sustained injuries when a clash broke out between two groups, the police said. Security has been heightened in the Central Jail after the clash, a police officer told IANS, adding the cause of provocation is yet to be ascertained.

Punjab: Clash breaks out at Ludhiana Central Jail. Police forces have been deployed inside the premises. Fire brigade also present at the spot as fire has reportedly broken out there. 4 prisoners who had broken out of the jail have been brought back by police.More details awaited pic.twitter.com/RdD3IMv1LQ — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

The incident in the jail occurred in less than a week after Mohinder Pal Bittu, the prime suspect in a case relating to the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari in 2015, was beaten to death in the high-security prison in Nabha, near Patiala, by a murder convict and a murder accused on June 22.

Four #prisoners on June 18 allegedly attacked a fellow inmate inside the barrack of #Gurugram district jail, resulting in serious injury to him, an official said on June 20.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/nUnQtZSMAt — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 20, 2019

In a similar incident which took place on June 18, 2019, four prisoners who are behind bars at Gurugram district jail, allegedly attacked a fellow inmate inside the barrack of the jail, thereby causing serious injury to him, an official said. The police said that the incident was reported when Chandrapal, booked under theft cases, got involved in an argument with another inmate, Niraj, in barrack number 2B.

Niraj and his three other associates in the same barrack, Pawan, Hariom and Jorawar, attacked Chandrapal, thereby leaving him with serious injuries.

SHO of Bhondsi police station Surender Kumar said the four brutally assaulted Chandrapal. He has received severe injuries in head, abdomen, and chest, he said, adding that he was admitted to a hospital for some time, but was shifted back to the jail later. Read the full story here.

With inputs from IANS

Top news stories of the day

Tour operator leaves Mumbai family in lurch in Sweden

"Please allow me euthanasia," says 27-year-old Mithil Sampat lying on a hospital bed in Stockholm. The practising lawyer, who was on a Scandinavian trip with his parents to celebrate their 34th wedding anniversary, is living his worst nightmare at Karolinska University Hospital after he met with an accident on June 21 while sightseeing. What is worse is that the travel company through which they booked the tour is reluctant to help them at this difficult hour. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Senior citizen works out in the gym, neighbour robs her house

Neighbours generally come to each other's aid, but a woman recently helped herself to the money and valuables of another resident in her building. The Mumbai Crime Branch's unit-XI arrested the woman, Ruchita Sachin Tanna, 38, for robbing a senior citizen's house at Charkop. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Train pole thief arrested day after injuring student

The Borivli Railway police have arrested a 20-year-old signal pole thief, Deepak Bhodkar, who had hit a 23-year-old student, Shakti Pillay, while he was travelling on a local train between Goregaon and Ram Mandir on Monday morning. Pillay had fallen on the tracks due to the blow he received and was badly injured. He is still battling for life at Kandivli's Shatabdi hospital. (Read full story)

Mumbai: You can finally take the Bandra-Kurla-Complex to Eastern Express Highway connector in September

Regular commuters on the BKC to Eastern Express Highway route are finally set to get some relief from the traffic they face near the Kurla-Sion Bandra Link Road stretch as work on the elevated road connecting BKC with Chunabhatti is nearing completion. The road will be thrown open to the public by September. (Read full story)

Shame Old Story Again: Kamala Mills restaurant is a fire hazard

A surprise visit by the Chief Fire Officer to a popular hangout in Kamala Mills two weeks ago revealed glaring fire safety issues. The 17,000 square feet Lord of the Drinks (LOTD) was pulled up by the fire department as the chief noticed major flaws. Among irregularities were a tandoor bhatti right next to a fire exit and fragile kitchen firewalls, making customers vulnerable in case of a fire. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates