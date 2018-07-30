10 killed and 7 injured in rain related incidents in Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of all the districts to undertake extensive tours in the affected areas and identify dilapidated buildings and get them vacated, a government spokesperson said here

Indian women are transported on a bicycle cart on a flooded road following heavy rain in Mathura in India's Uttar Pradesh. Pic/AFP

More than ten persons were killed and seven others were injured rain-related incidents in different parts of Uttar Pradesh during the past 24 hours, a senior official said here today. The maximum of 11 deaths was reported from Saharanpur district. "10 persons were killed and seven injured in different parts of UP since yesterday. The toll since last week in such incidents has reached 80 while total injuries are 84 till 11.30 am today," Relief Commissioner Sanjay Prasad said. 44 cattle were killed and 451 houses were also damaged in these incidents, he said.

Adityanath has directed officials to give financial and medical assistance to the people that are severely affected by the rains.

