10 lakh govt jobs will be approved if RJD comes to power in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar presents the membership slip to former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey as he joins the party, in Patna. Pic/PTI

If the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) forms government in Bihar, then 10 lakh permanent, government jobs will be approved in the first Cabinet meeting itself, said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday.

"If the RJD gets the opportunity to form a government then in the first Cabinet meeting, with the first signature itself 10 lakh jobs will be given. This is not just a promise, but a strong will... These will be government jobs and permanent ones," Yadav said at a press conference here.

The RJD leader said that the people have already seen through the lies of those who have ruled in the past 15 years, referring to incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He highlighted that according to the WHO standards, there should be one doctor for every 1,000 people and further also spoke about the positions lying vacant, and those which should be created, in the police department in Bihar.

"Bihar has a population of close to 12.5 crore, therefore, Bihar needs 1.25 lakh doctors and then support staff too. The Health Department needs 2.5 lakh staff. The posts of 50,000 personnel in the police force are lying vacant. This when the police-public ratio is at its minimum in the state. Currently, there are just 77 policemen per one lakh population," Tejaswi said.

30K central force officers for Bihar polls

The Centre has directed deployment of about 30,000 central security force personnel for the conduct of the three-phase assembly polls in Bihar, officials said on Sunday. The Union Home Ministry has directed that 300 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Railway Protection Force will be deployed for "area domination to ensure peaceful conduct of assembly polls" in the state.

