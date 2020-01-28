10 months after skywalks were shut, BMC to conduct structural audit in Mumbai

After the closure of the city's skywalks for nearly 10 months, the civic body is going to appoint Veermata Jijabai Technical Institute (VJTI) to audit the structures.

The BMC will pay Rs 1.25 crore to the institute for auditing all the 24 skywalks which were handed over to the civic body by MMRDA.

The BMC has closed many skywalks after the collapse of the Himalaya foot over bridge at CSMT last year.

The skywalks, including the first skywalk of the city built on the east side of Bandra railway station have been closed since then. After repeated requests from citizens and corporators, the Bridges Department had asked VJTI to conduct an audit of all bridges.

The institute said the cost of the work would be R1.25 crore. The proposal will be tabled in the standing committee meeting on Wednesday for approval.

The skywalks were built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) across the city. The skywalks were handed over to the civic body in 2015 for maintenance.



As per the proposal, the defect liability period of these skywalks ended in 2017 and the structural audit is necessary before the reopening of these skywalks.

