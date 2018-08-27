10 people killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh

national

Meanwhile light to moderate rains and thundershowers occurred in parts of Uttar Pradesh as the south-west monsoon was active over the state

Ten persons have lost their lives in various districts across the state in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours, according to an statement issued by UP Relief Commissioner's office here. "As many as 10 deaths took place in different districts of the state in the past 24 hours. Three deaths were reported yesterday. This includes death of two persons in Bahraich, while one person died in Lakhimpur Khiri," the statement said.

Yesterday, two deaths were reported from Basti district, while one death was reported each from Kushinagar, Unnao, Kanpur Dehat, Bareilly and Allahabad, it added. Meanwhile, light to moderate rains and thundershowers occurred in parts of Uttar Pradesh as the south west monsoon was active over the state.

Rainfall was recorded at a number of places, including in Kannauj, Gyanpur, Mirzapur, Musaffirkhana, Patti, Thakurdwara, Aliganj, Bhogaon, Chhibramau and Phoolpur. Yesterday, day temperatures were below normal in Allahabad, Faizabad, Bareilly, Moradabad, Jhansi, Varanasi, Kanpur and Lucknow divisions.

Basti recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 35 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has forecast rains and thundershower at a few places in eastern Uttar Pradesh on August 28 and August 29.

