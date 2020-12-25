10 teams for 2022 IPL, BCCI backs cricket in Olympics bid

The BCCI's governing body on Thursday ratified the entry of two new franchises in the IPL to make it a 10-team affair from 2022 and also decided to back the ICC's push for cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Olympics, during its Annual General Meeting here.

"Two new teams will be introduced in the 2022 IPL," a Board source told PTI. It is learnt that time at hand is too short for even a nine-team IPL next year as an elaborate tender-floating process, increase of matches and ensuring that all foreign players international calendars are adjusted, would be prove to be a herculean task.

T20 in 2028 LA Games

In another major development, the Board, in principle, decided to back the ICC's bid for inclusion of cricket, in the T20 format, in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics "after getting some clarifications from the International Olympic Committee." "The BCCI is an autonomous body and it would like to maintain its autonomy. Our legal team is looking to get a few clarifications. Obviously, cricket in Olympics is great for the game," the member, who attended the AGM, said.

BCCI may lose USD 123m

The BCCI has decided that if its does not get full tax exemption from the government of India to host the World T20 next year, as sought by the ICC, then it would agree to deduction from its annual revenue of $390m from the global body. "We have told the ICC that we will approach our government for tax rebate but if we don't get that exemption, the amount, which is around $123m, will be deducted from our annual revenue, so we will get around $267m. But India is hosting the 2021 T20 World Cup," the source said.

Domestic boost

Also, it was decided that all first-class players, both men and women, will be suitably compensated for the curtailed domestic season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The BCCI plans to get the domestic season underway, after several months' delay, in January with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 championship.

Asked about the money to be set aside for this, the Board source said: "The BCCI will give a lump-sum compensation amount to the state units. Now they will draw up their own list and accordingly compensate their male and female players."

Shukla is new VP

In other decisions, veteran Congress leader Rajiv Shukla was officially anointed the Board's vice president in place of his protege Mahim Verma from Uttarakhand. Brijesh Patel will continue as the chairman of the IPL Governing Council.

KVP Rao sacked

The BCCI has sacked GM (Game Development) KVP Rao. While Rao, in a sarcastic letter to state units, termed leaving BCCI as his "happiest day", it is learnt that in general, his lack of proper action plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the reasons for his ouster. Rao, a former Bihar captain, looked after operations for domestic cricket.

Umpires to retire at 60

The BCCI's affiliated scorers and umpires will now retire at 60 instead of 55 years after the governing body ratified the move. "We believe that both umpires and scorers are physically fit enough like any other profession to continue till the age of 60 years," the source said.

No talk about Dada

There was no discussion on Sourav Ganguly endorsing My11 Circle fantasy gaming app, which is a direct competitor of Dream11­-the IPL title sponsor. "Not a single question was asked and contrary to a particular media report, it was never a topic of discussion."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news