10 teams for Mumbai Masters T20 League

cricket

To be eligible to compete, a player must be 33 years or above, and a non-professional

Representational Image

After successfully holding the inaugural MMPL (Mumbai Masters Premier T20 League) last year, the joint venture of Jwala Sports Foundation and the Mumbai Cricket Club have embarked upon the second edition of the MMPL on a double-leg basis and with 10 teams compared to last season's eight, this December.

To be eligible to compete, a player must be 33 years or above, and a non-professional. For details, call 9167224492 or email mmplt20@gmail.com.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever