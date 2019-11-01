10 vehicles gutted in south Mumbai building fire, no casualties

While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, investigations are on. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

At least 10 vehicles were gutted in a fire that broke out in a building at Bhendi Bazaar in south Mumbai, early on Friday. No casualties were reported.

The fire was reported around 4.41am and four fire engines were rushed to the spot.

"No one was injured in the blaze as few people living in the residential-cum-commercial building had exited the structure safely," an official told PTI.

The official said the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, packing materials, wooden doors, windows in two bank galas, electric wiring and household articles. A residential room on the first floor, residential rooms on the second and third floor, sign boards of all shops, nine bikes and one Maruti Ecco car parked on the roadside were gutted in the fire. The official said it was extinguished with help of four hose lines.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, investigations are on.

