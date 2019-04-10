10 workers killed after being buried under mound of mud

national

Representational image

Hyderabad: Ten people including some women labourers working under the MNREGA scheme were killed when a huge mound of mud fell on them at a worksite in Narayanpet district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred this afternoon when a huge quantity of mud fell on them at the worksite following which they were buried alive, they said adding efforts were on to rescue those trapped. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed deep shock and anguish over the incident which he described as "unfortunate". Rao instructed the officials concerned to provide all necessary care to those injured.

