10-year-old boy steals Rs 10 lakh from bank in 30 seconds

In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy stole Rs 10 lakh from a bank during the peak hour in the Jawad area of Madhya Pradesh. The boy walked in and out of the bank without getting noticed by any staffer or customer.

According to The Time Of India, the incident took place around 11 am. A CCTV footage shows the child dressed in rags walking into the cooperative bank. The boy entered a cashier's cubicle where customers were standing right in front of it and they had no clue that a theft was happening right under their nose. The boy hid under the counter, dropped bundles of notes into his bag and walked out of the bank. The theft happened in just 30 seconds.

As soon as the boy walked out of the bank, the alarm rang and a guard ran behind him. The police later discovered that the boy was instructed by a man in his 20s, who loitered in the bank for around half an hour. As soon as he saw the cashier going to another room, the man signaled the boy who was standing outside the bank.

"CCTV footage outside the bank shows the man and the minor boy running in two different directions. Some people who have roadside stalls in the area and the security guard of the bank have been called for interrogation," Jawad police in-charge OP Mishra was quoted as saying.

Police believe a gang conducted a recce of the bank for a few days and sent the minor to commit the crime.

