10-year-old girl allegedly raped by her own uncle

The minor girl was allegedly raped by her uncle when she went to visit her aunt. The accused is on the run

A 10-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in east Delhi's Shakarpur on Sunday, the police said. The girl had gone to her aunt's house, which was across the road from her place, where her uncle, 32, allegedly raped her, the police said. She told her parents about the incident, following which the police were informed about the same, police said.



A case was registered against the girl's uncle and the girl was sent for a medical examination, they said, adding that the man is absconding.

In another incident, a minor girl who was admitted in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital here was allegedly gang-raped by a hospital staffer and four unidentified men. A Singh, Superintendent of Police (City) said, "Victim narrated her ordeal after she was shifted to the general ward. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

Police further informed that the girl was admitted to the hospital after she was bit by a snake and was put on the ventilator in the ICU ward of the hospital, however, later was shifted to the general ward, it was then she informed others about the hapless incident.

Singh said that the police immediately reached the spot after learning about the incident and lodged an FIR and commenced an investigation. So far an FIR has been lodged against one of the hospital staff and four other unidentified men who are absconding.

With inputs from PTI

