10-year-old girl allegedly raped, killed in Odisha village

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a youth of her village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Saturday.

The police recovered body of the tribal girl from a forest near their village Garudabasa under Betnoti police limits this morning and sent it for post-mortem examination.

As the girl did not return home in the evening yesterday, her family members started searching for her in and around the village, police said.

It was come to be known at that time that some people had seen a youth of the village taking her on his motorcycle to a festival being held in a nearby village.

The villagers tied him to a tree and beat him up, following which he confessed to have raping and killing the girl, police said.

The youth was arrested.

