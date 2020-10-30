10-year-old girl gang-raped by two minor boys in UP; accused nabbed by locals

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two minor boys from her neighbourhood on Tuesday night. Police officials said the alleged incident took place in a locality under the Bhojpur police station area near Modinagar in Ghaziabad. The two accused, aged 13 years and 16 years, were caught red-handed by locals and handed over to the police.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the incident took place around 8:30 pm when the victim was returning from her aunt's house which is located barely 100 metres from her house. Acting on the basis of a complaint by the girl's family, the Ghaziabad police registered an FIR under Section 376d (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code and also levied provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural), said, "While she was returning around 8:30 pm, two boys of her neighbourhood accosted her and took her to a nearby vacant house and gang-raped her. During the incident, the girl shouted for help and locals arrived. They nabbed the two boys and handed them over to the police. We have received a police complaint in this regard and registered an FIR."

Police said the boys were known to the girl's family. "The two were taken in custody on the same night. The girl was sent for medical examination, while her statements will also be recorded before a magistrate," Jadaun added.

In the FIR, the victim's father claimed that the two suspects gagged his daughter's mouth while she was returning from her aunt's house and took her to a room in a vacant house nearby.

When locals arrived for help, the two boys were in semi-naked condition while the girl was crying for help, the FIR said. In his police complaint, the victim's father also gave the names of the two suspects. The police said that the room where the incident took place was adjacent to the girl's house.

