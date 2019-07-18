10-year-old girl raped by juvenile in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

crime

Representational Image

Ballia (UP): A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy in a village, police said on Thursday. The girl was playing near a village temple when the 17-year-old accused lured her into his house on the pretext of showing her an animated film and allegedly raped her on Tuesday, SP Devendra Nath said.

An FIR was lodged at the Nagra Police Station on the basis of a complaint from the girl's mother, Nath said.

The accused has been apprehended, the SP said, adding that the medical examination of the girl is being conducted.

In a similar incident, the Dahisar police arrested a 40-year-old man for sexually abusing his four-year-old niece in Borivali East. According to Dahisar police, the accused attempted to rape his niece when no one was at home as the parents of survivor were away for work.

The four-year-old girl's mother got to know about the sexual assault incident after her daughter complained of burn around her private part.

"I took my daughter to a private hospital where the doctors suggested that I approach the police as it was a rape attempt. I asked my daughter if she was abused by anyone, which is when she named my brother-in-law," the mother of the survivor said in her complaint at Dahisar police station.

Senior Inspector Vasant Pingale of Dahisar police station confirmed the arrest and said, "He has been booked under the relevant section of IPC and POCSO Act. The investigation is underway."

Post the complaint, the pressure was made from the complainant's in-laws in order to withdraw the case. Fearing threat, the complaint along with her two children including the survivor has been living at her uncle's house in Bhayander.

With inputs from PTI

