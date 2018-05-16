10-year-old girl raped in Hyderabad, people demand justice from cops
Following the incident, an agitated mob reportedly launched an attack at a police station, as some of them started pelting stones on police officials
Representational Image
A ten-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur city on Wednesday. Following the incident, an agitated mob reportedly launched an attack at a police station, as some of them started pelting stones on police officials. They demanded that immediate action should be taken against the alleged perpetrators of the crime. Further details are awaited.
