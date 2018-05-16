10-year-old girl raped in Hyderabad, people demand justice from cops

Following the incident, an agitated mob reportedly launched an attack at a police station, as some of them started pelting stones on police officials



Representational Image

A ten-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur city on Wednesday. Following the incident, an agitated mob reportedly launched an attack at a police station, as some of them started pelting stones on police officials. They demanded that immediate action should be taken against the alleged perpetrators of the crime. Further details are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates