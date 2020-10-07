10-year-old girl rescues two monitor lizards, release them into wild

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 10-year-old girl in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district rescued two monitor lizards that were stranded in a residential society, on Monday. Officials at Jivdaya, an animal support group, said this is not the first time that 10-year-old girl Zoya Patel has reached out to help animals.

According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, Zoya's father Chirag Patel has been involved in animal rescue operations for the past 14 years and has been associated with Rescue Foundation. On Monday, Sagar Chauhan of Jivdaya informed Chirag that two monitor lizards were stuck in a concrete compartment covered with a metal grill at Shlok Mirabel apartments.

Since Chauhan couldn't reach them, Zoya helped pull the animals to safety. Later, the two monitor lizards were released in the wild. "Zoya has been helping me out for the past four years and has quite some knowledge about wild animals in urban areas, their natural habitat, their breeding seasons and behaviour," Chirag said.

"She has been assisting in rescuing stranded animals. She proves extremely useful when animals have to be rescued from tight spaces," said Chirag. Zoya, a class 4 student, is said to have rescued at least 55 monitor lizards in the last four years.

