10-year-old girl sold for Rs 50,000 in marriage

Ahemdabad: A 10-year-old tribal girl from Banaskantha was sold off in a marriage for Rs 50,000 to a 35-year-old man from Asarwa. The incident came to light after a video of their marriage went viral on social media. In the video, the man is seen completing the marriage ritual of putting vermillion on the girl's head.

The husband of the minor is just a year younger to her father, Times of India report said.

"The girl was rescued from her sister-in-law's house in Kubernagar on Tuesday," ACP KM Joseph of Mahila crime branch said, adding that the girl has been sent to a women's protection home in Odhav.

The report said a first information report (FIR) was filed by the protection of the social justice department in Hadad police station of Banaskantha district.

The report quotes the FIR saying, "The girl's father identified her as his daughter and confessed that they did not get the marriage solemnised. Two months ago, the girl had gone to a fair where she was shown to the man by an agent named Jagmal Gamar. The man agreed to buy the girl in marriage for Rs 50,000. The wedding had taken place in August."

The FIR also states that the girl's father went to bring the minor home after marriage, but her husband refused to send her. The police has booked three persons, including the girl's father under the Child Marriage Prohibition Act.

