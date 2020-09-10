10 Years of Dabangg: Arbaaz Khan gets nostalgic, thanks fans for loving Chulbul Pandey

"A film that created the iconic Chulbul Pandey that has become a cult character", shares Arbaaz Khan as Dabangg clocks 10 years.

"Robinhood Panday" as we fondly call him, Salman Khan's Dabangg is still one of the most iconic cop movies made. His swagger dance moves, his seeti-maar dialogues and his one of its kind action has made Chulbul, the most loved characters till date.

Seeing Salman donning a police uniform, performing action like no other, watching him in Dabangg was a sheer treat for his fans. Adding to his charm were Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo and Arbaaz Khan as Makkhi. As the team of the film celebrates a decade of this masterpiece, Arbaaz Khan took to his social media handle to thank the fans for the love that they have showered on the movie. He wrote:-

"A decade since DABANGG.

Thank you all for the love and appreciation bestowed on this truly lovable film. A film that created the iconic Chulbul Pandey that has become a cult character. We had a wonderful time and experience while making this film and once again thank you all for the love and support." (sic) Have a look right here:

Everything was sheer magic in the movie, be it their hard hitting dialogues like "Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab; pyar se lagta hai'', or "Hum yahan ke Robinhood hain; Robinhood Pandey" or its cult songs such as title track "Hud Hud Dabangg '', the love track 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain' or the party number 'Munni Badnaam'. The craze that it created among the fans still exists.

