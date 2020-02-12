10 Years Of My Name Is Khan: Five overwhelming and heartbreaking moments of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Karan Johar loves the world of glitz and grandeur, there's a running joke in Bollywood on how he caters to the International sensibilities and his Cinema panders to the NRIs. Shifting away from swaying the nation with his stars' gorgeousness, he made what can be described as his bravest experiment as a filmmaker. He attempted to tell the story of a broken family, a lonely man suffering from Asperger's Syndrome, a Muslim child, and the price one pays to be a Muslim in the world.

The film is Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's My Name Is Khan, and as the drama completes a decade, here are five of the film's most overwhelming and heartbreaking moments that shaped its craftsmanship:

1. Meet Rizwan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan played Rizwan Khan, the very central character in question, who knows about his syndrome but is a step ahead of all in terms of wit and intelligence. When he first meets Kajol, he introduces himself in the most unique manner possible, it's a monologue one would want to emulate in real when we meet someone we want to start a conversation with.

2. Marry Me!

Rizwan loves Mandira, played with beautiful restraint by Kajol, and wants to marry her despite knowing she's married and even has a child. Mandira asks him to show once place in New York she has never seen before, he does, and the woman is charmed. And then come out those two magical words- Marry Me! Johar pauses the moment and what follows is an adorable moment of shyness that Khan nails with precision.

3. Did Rizwan Kill Mandira's Child?

The conflict in the drama doesn't stem from economic divide or parental opposition, it happens to be religion. Mandira loses her son after he's fatally wounded following an assault by a group of American students. She blames Rizwan and his identity for her grave loss. He's as emotionally broken as she is, but cannot shed tears due to his syndrome. This is a tricky moment in the film, you pine for Mandira, but you weep for Rizwan too, and the fact his nationality is blamed for the tragedy rips you apart further.

4. The Journey To Meet The President

Rizwan says he's not a terrorist, Mandira asks him to go and say this to the President of the United States. He does and embarks on a journey to meet him, this isn't a sign of naïveté, this is the extent of his love for his wife.

5. Rizwan and Mandira Finally Meet The President

Catching a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan outside Mannat isn't a cakewalk, how could meeting the U.S. President be that easy? But Rizwan finally succeeds because he believed in the power of faith, his religion, and his love for Mandira. She forgives him but he wouldn't go back home before saying what is now the most famous dialogue of the film- My Name is Khan and I am not a terrorist. Johar wanted to convey through this drama, not all Muslims are terrorists, and not all terrorists are Muslims, there are gentle souls like Rizwan too, who want nothing but love, and to be loved...

