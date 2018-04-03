100 arrested in Haryana for violence during SC protest

84 police officers, officials and eight persons from general public were injured and 24 government and 60 private vehicles suffered minor damages

The Haryana Police have arrested 100 people for violent incidents related to the protest called by Scheduled Castes organizations on Monday, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

"Due to proper arrangements made and prompt action taken by police, the situation remained largely peaceful in the state, barring petty incidents of violence by mischievous elements trying to damage government property. Taking strict against those involved in these incidents, 47 cases were registered and 100 persons were arrested," Director General of Police (DGP) B.S. Sandhu said here.

He said that 84 police officers, officials and eight persons from general public were injured and 24 government and 60 private vehicles suffered minor damages."Stones were pelted on two trains besides Shatabdi Express and six complaints were received regarding breaking of glasses and shutters of shops," he added.

He said that the Haryana Police had deployed additional police force all over the state. "Police officers were instructed to prevent any untoward incident and keep the law-and-order situation under control," Sandhu said. The protests and incidents of violence in Haryana were reported from Bhiwani, Rohtak, Kaithal, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Hisar, Jind, Sirsa and some other places.

