100 days of 'My Mumbai, My Congress'

Ahead of the municipal polls, the Mumbai Congress is going to hold a 100-day programme — Majhi Mumbai, Majhi Congress (My Mumbai, My Congress) as it gears up to contest in all 227 municipal wards."

Party in-charge general secretary H K Patil said on Tuesday that the exercise would help the party understand civic issues and the problems faced by party workers. The Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) met under Patil's leadership. MRCC president Bhai Jagtap said that during the drive, leaders and workers who quit the Congress would be brought back to the party fold. “Mumbai Congress will work in mission mode. Padyatras will be organised to reach out to the grass-root workers and party sympathisers. We have to expand the party,” Jagtap said at the MRCC headquarters in Azad Maidan.

Jagtap recalled the party's previous performance when it won 70-80 seats in the BMC elections as against the 31 it won in 2017. “We should learn about how grass-roots workers feel through the 100-day drive. We will also be able to assess the winnability of prospective candidates,”

Jagtap said, adding that the 12 Congress ministers would hold a 'janata darbar' to resolve problems related to their departments. The dates of both initiatives will be declared soon.

MRCC also plans to create a report for the high command. “We will convince the leadership about our resolve to contest all 227 wards. Many of our workers and leaders went to the BJP but they aren't happy now. They want to return home. We will induct as many leaders as possible in 100 days,” Jagtap added.

MRCC working president Charan Singh Sapra said the MVA government and BMC were independent politically. “We are in the Opposition in the BMC. We will oppose the Shiv Sena when it comes to its failure in resolving civic issues. We are a responsible party,” he said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news