100 days on, protests in Portland continue unabated

Hundreds of people gathered for rallies against police violence and racial injustice on Saturday night in Portland, as often violent nightly protests that have happened for 100 days since George Floyd was killed showed no signs of ceasing.

Protesters, most wearing black, had gathered around sunset Saturday in the city. Wooden shields were placed on the grass for protesters to use as protection.

Demonstrations in Portland started in late May after the police killing of Floyd in Minneapolis. During the clashes, some have broken windows, set small fires and pelted police with rocks and other objects. On the 100th day of protests in Portland, demonstrators vowed to keep coming into the streets.

Chelsea Jordan, 30, of Portland, said, "I want to keep at it until the full abandonment of the police, so I think it's going to be a long fight." Meanwhile, the 146th Kentucky Derby became a surreal distillation of the crises facing the US in 2020, as people held peaceful protest outside the tracks, against the death of Breonna Taylor who was shot dead by the cops.

In New York, the attorney general moved to form a grand jury to probe the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after being hooded and held down by Rochester police in March.

