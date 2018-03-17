100 fraudsters arrested for hacking user data in Delhi

The gang made data selling their business and charged Rs 10 per data from call centre operators, UPSTF ASP Triveni Singh said



Representational Picture

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force today arrested over 100 fraudsters for hacking user database of leading online shopping websites and insurance companies, an official said.

The gang made data selling their business and charged Rs 10 per data from call centre operators, UPSTF ASP Triveni Singh said.

UP STF ( Cyber Wing) arrested 100 fraudsters who hacked and got access to the user database of leading online shopping portals and insurance companies, the police said, adding the gang was spread across NCR.

"Further raids and crackdown continues and more arrests expected. We have appealed companies to provide data breach details," Singh said.

