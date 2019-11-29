100 gigs in one night

At a time when India is being ravaged by multiple natural disasters, there's a constant need for relief funds. Taking cue from this, musicians have been coming together for the last seven years whether it was the floods in Kerala and Uttarakhand, or the Nepal earthquake.

This edition of Play for a Cause is bigger than ever before. It will showcase 100 gigs that go live simultaneously across 27 cities to support 15 different causes. "We had the first edition on Parikrama's 22nd birthday, and we've covered many causes over the years — including the Robin Hood Army, where we gave stuff away and didn't just give money," shares Subir Malik, founder and keyboardist of Parikrama, who's been bringing this initiative together over the years.



Kamakshi Khanna

"Tomorrow's causes include saving the ocean, overuse of plastic and fighting pollution," he adds. The Mumbai line-up will include Shannon and the Silent Riot, Ankur and the Ghalat Family, Luke Kenny, Sharma and the Besharams, Dhruv Visvanath, 2Blue, Shubhangi Joshi Collective, Kamakshi Khanna and Apurv Isaac, Paradigm Shift and Alchemy, performing at multiple venues. "The main thing was to look for non-Bollywood acts, and encourage original music irrespective of language. The line-up would have been bigger had it not clashed with NH7 Weekender," Malik informs.

City-based singer-songwriter Kamakshi Khanna, who will be performing a 90-minute duo set with guitarist Apurv Isaac, was one of the people Malik reached out to. "We'll be playing a lot of original unreleased music, along with songs from my album Cakewalk," she says.



Dhruv Visvanath

Tonight 9 pm

At The Bombay-Vala, Tamasha, Ministry of Dance, Flea Bazaar Cafe, Su Casa, Drifters Tap Station, Raasta, Door no 1, Destination 72.

Log on to www.100pipersplayforacause.com

Price Rs 500 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates