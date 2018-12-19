100 percent, says Rahul Gandhi to farm loan waiver in 2019

national

"JPC, Rafale, farm loan waivers, demonetisation, typo errors will soon emerge in everything. People have been lied to, farmers and small traders are being looted. Demonetisation is the biggest scam in the world," he said

Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that he won't let Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleep until farmers' loans are waived off. Asked if a Congress government will waive farmers' loans, Gandhi said, "Guaranteed 100 per cent. If Modiji does not do it, we will do it."

"We will not let Prime Minister Modi sleep till he waives off loans of farmers, all opposition parties will unite over this. Till now, PM has not waived off a single rupee of farmers," Gandhi said.

It is learnt that the party leadership had made it clear to the newly appointed chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh that the first file they would move should be this.

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath waived off farm loans of Rs 2 lakh each. Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel, too, announced that his government will waive off farm loans within 10 days.

